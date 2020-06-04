MISSION — Kayak Public Transit is back up and running along local routes as of Thursday, June 4, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The regional transit service had been interrupted since March 23 due to COVID-19 but has resumed operations around Mission, Pendleton and Hermiston during its first phase of reopening.
According to the release, passengers are required to wear face coverings, and keep 3 feet of distance between themselves and others passengers along with 6 feet of distance between themselves and the driver. The transit service is also only meant to be utilized for essential trips.
Buses are currently operating along the Metro, Mission Express, HART (Hermiston Area Regional Transit), Rocket and Tripper routes, the release stated.
Those seeking additional information can call the Kayak dispatch office at 541-429-7519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.