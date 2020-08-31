MISSION — Kayak Public Transit is preparing to enter its next phases of resuming operations throughout Eastern Oregon, according to a press release.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, the free bus service will resume its Arrow route between Mission, Pendleton, Meacham and La Grande, the release stated. The Whistler route between Pendleton, Adams, Athena, Weston, Milton-Freewater, College Place and Walla Walla, Washington, will resume operations on Sept. 21.
Kayak is also "tentatively" planning to resume its Hopper route with stops in Mission, Pendleton, Heppner, Echo, Stanfield, Hermiston, McNary, Umatilla and Irrigon on Oct. 5, according to the release.
Buses already resumed running along the Metro, Mission Express, HART (Hermiston Area Regional Transit), Rocket and Tripper routes on June 4.
All passengers are required to wear face coverings and keep 3 feet of distance between themselves and others passengers, along with keeping 6 feet of distance between themselves and the driver.
Those seeking additional information can call the Kayak dispatch office at 541-429-7519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.