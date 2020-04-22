Knitting group uses convention center parking lot to spread out

PENDLETON — The silence of the Pendleton Convention Center parking lot is upended as a small group of cars arrive, folding chairs are set out and the clatter of knitting needles hums along under boisterous conversation.
Tim’s Rowdy Knitters had considered themselves a fixture of Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub since they relocated their knitting group from the Pendleton Library to the brewery several years ago.
“We were rowdy and noisy and they finally suggested that maybe we had outgrown them,” said ElRay Wells on Friday afternoon. “They nicely told us to leave, so we found Prodigal Son.”
Wells said that Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub owner Tim Guenther welcomed the group with open arms, and even gave them their nickname.
“He calls us his ‘rowdy knitters,’ so that’s why we’re ‘Tim’s Rowdy Knitters,’” said Wells.
The knitters said that they would often draw attention from other bar patrons who would search out the ruckus from the other side of the brewery only to find a group of “predominantly gray haired women knitting.”
So when COVID-19 restrictions went into place and closed restaurants and bars throughout the state and the country, the knitting group had to find a suitable venue for their weekly meetings. With limitations on the size of social gatherings, and rules about social distancing, the group took to Pendleton’s empty parking lots to gather and knit together while maintaining distance.
“It’s just nice to be out with my friends,” said Wells. “This is as close as we can get.”
The group of about half a dozen sit behind their cars in a roughly 20-foot circle as they continue to knit stitch after stitch on various projects. Wells is completing a baby blanket, Angie DeBunce works dutifully on a pair of socks and Anne Mahoney keeps the group’s dogs well fed with treats as she works on a project of her own.
“We just enjoy meeting and having fun,” said DeBunce.
DeBunce, who is trying to knit a pair of socks each month, said that the knitting group offers a good way to stay connected, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It keeps us off the streets,” she joked.
As the group continued to knit, they shared stories about family and friends, and checked up on one another as they joked and reminisced about camping and other adventures.
While some members of the group are putting their crafting skills to work to sew masks or other goods, they said the weekly meetings offer a nice break from the state of the world and a place to connect with friends.
“We have fun,” said Wells.
