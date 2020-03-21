Known COVID-19 cases in Oregon rise to 137, four dead from virus

PORTLAND — As of Saturday afternoon, Oregon has a total of 137 known cases of the novel coronavirus.
Oregon now has four known deaths related to the virus.
Marion County announced its first coronavirus-related death Friday, a 72-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions, the Oregon Health Authority said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new diagnosed cases of the virus Saturday in the following counties: 11 in Washington County, six in Multnomah County, two in Marion County and one case each in Clackamas, Deschutes, Josephine and Lane counties.
The novel coronavirus, a relative of other viruses like SARS, was first identified in Wuhan, China, late last year.
Washington Cases
As of Saturday morning the Washington Department of Health has announced 83 COVID-19 related deaths, and 1,524 cases of the virus in the state.
All Washington counties have at least one confirmed diagnosis.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Friday said that a volunteer campground host working at Bay View State Park in Skagit County tested positive for COVID-19.
The campground host has worked at the park since early March.
They quarantined themselves when they began feeling sick March 14, the recreation commission said.
The host is currently isolated in their RV and in the process of leaving the park.
Health officials said they do not believe visitors or campers were exposed to the virus.
The state parks and recreation commission said it is releasing all other campground hosts from their duties across the state next week, though Washington campgrounds will remain open.
Walla Walla County health officials announced Saturday the county's first case had been identified in a man in his 40s who had no recent international or domestic travel.
‘Stay At Home, Stay Healthy,’ Say Oregon Leaders
The leaders of Oregon, Portland and Multnomah County are encouraging Oregonians to stay home except for essential functions.
At a Friday night press conference, Gov. Kate Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury announced their “stay home, stay healthy” policy.
The plan was introduced partly as a public information campaign, with a possible order to follow.
“This is not a lockdown,” Wheeler said. “This will be a ‘stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary’ order.”
While Wheeler said he would like to see a statewide push to enforce social distancing measures, Brown said she’s not in support of a statewide version of the “shelter-in-place” policy California adopted.
