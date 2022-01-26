PENDLETON — Following two years of cancellations and curtailments due to the pandemic, most local events have returned in earnest. The latest is the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce’s First Citizens Banquet, an annual dinner to honor exemplary community members and businesses from the past year.
While the banquet is going ahead as planned on Friday, Jan. 28, at the Pendleton Convention Center, a new spike in COVID-19 cases is spreading throughout Umatilla County.
Umatilla County has been hit hard by each wave of COVID-19, and the surge in cases caused by the omicron variant is no different. During the week of Jan. 17, the Oregon Health Authority reported more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 in the county, an all-time high during the pandemic.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said organizers for events such as the chamber banquet haven’t reached out to him to ask for his advice nor is he seeking out organizers to offer his advice unsolicited.
But Fiumara warned that large indoor events are likely to see some spread of the virus.
“If these events expect not to spread omicron, you’re probably not being realistic,” he said.
Umatilla County Public Health on Jan. 26 reported 198 new cases as well as two more deaths, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 19,460, and the total number of deaths to 192.
The 191st victim of the disease in the county is a 69-year-old woman who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Oregon Health & Science University, Portland. The 192nd victim is a 66-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died Dec. 13 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
If asked for his thoughts, Fiumara said he would advise event planners to hold off on their events for a month until new cases slow. Fiumara said he has seen modeling from the Oregon Health Authority that suggests the state may be hitting its peak and could see new cases start to drop in the coming weeks.
Studies have shown omicron to be a less deadly variant than previous types of COVID-19, and so far, the county has yet to report a corresponding spike in deaths. And the Eastern Oregon region also has managed to keep a healthy supply of hospital beds open.
But Fiuamra said he also understands many people in the county aren’t interested in any more postponements. There are no longer any state prohibitions on large events aside from the mask mandate, and in some people’s view, residents already had the chance to get vaccinated and now people should be free to make their own decisions.
“People are kind of over it,” he said.
For anyone who does attend the First Citizens Banquet, or any other large indoor event, Fiumara recommended wearing a mask as much as possible. If a potential attendee is feeling any type of symptoms, even if they’re mild, Fiumara said they should stay home.
The First Citizens Banquet will mark the 65th anniversary for the event. Past banquets have been held at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
Pendleton Chamber of Commerce CEO Cheri Rosenberg did not return a request for comment.
