Legislative board looks to approve millions for coronavirus aid

Oregon Capitol

 EO Media Group file photo

SALEM — Oregon lawmakers are looking to convene a special remote hearing to approve tens of millions of dollars of aid to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including hospitals, rentals and workers.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports top lawmakers in both parties say they anticipate the Legislature’s Emergency Board will meet next week to allocate tens of millions of dollars in emergency funds as the state awaits federal stimulus payments. Items likely to be up for consideration, majority Democrats said, include direct assistance for renters, additional resources for homeless services and domestic violence prevention, help for small businesses and money for people awaiting unemployment insurance.

“We’re gonna deal with some of the things that we think have got to move now,” Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, said Wednesday. “There’s some real emergencies out there.”

In a nationwide crisis where eye-popping dollar figures have become the norm, the Legislature’s authority will be modest.

The Emergency Board, which has the power to allocate state funds when the Legislature is not in session, has around $50 million to work with. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said Thursday she hoped to leave around $20 million in the fund to address wildfires and other hazards.

By contrast, the state is expecting roughly $1.6 billion in additional federal funds to help combat the pandemic.

Kotek and Courtney declined to discuss specific dollar amounts for any one priority, saying that the details were still being worked out and that they needed to learn more about available federal funds. Top Republicans said early Thursday they were still awaiting a draft agenda.

Rep. Christine Drazan, the Republican leader in the House, said Thursday she hadn’t seen a detailed rundown of an emergency package. Based on what she’d heard, though, she worried that lawmakers would be asked to spend down too much of the emergency fund — possibly as much as $38 million, leaving the fund lower than it’s been in recent history.

Drazan, of Canby, said she would prioritize spending that puts money into the hands of Oregonians over giving money to entities and organizations serving the homeless, for instance.

“From what I have heard (the agenda) doesn’t meet the criteria for a bipartisan approach to COVID-19,” she said. “There’s still some conversation to have.”

