PENDLETON — Due to the inclement weather forecast for the weekend, the Oregon East Symphony will be scaling back its planned Saturday, Oct. 24, drive-in concert, "Let 'Er Bach!" to a free, live-streamed concert from its website, www.OregonEastSymphony.org, and YouTube channel, YouTube.com/c/OregonEastSymphony. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
The concert will also be broadcast on 104.3 KCUW-LP Pendleton, the community radio station of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
"Let 'Er Bach!" will feature a masked and socially distanced chamber orchestra performing Johann Sebastian Bach's "Brandenburg Concerto No. 3" and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik."
Founded in 1986, the Oregon East Symphony is a 501(c)3 non-profit with the mission to operate, support, and maintain a symphony orchestra, ensembles, chorale, and youth classical music program to enhance the cultural wealth of the region through education and performance.
