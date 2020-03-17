MORROW COUNTY — All branches of the Oregon Trail Library District —Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon — are closed until further notice.
Kathy Street, OTLD director, said while the physical buildings are closed, patrons may still access digital content with the use of their library card. Information and services available online includes downloadable magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, as well as educational resources and language tutorials. For those who don’t have a current card, library staff will be available to help via phone.
“They can call us and we could set them up with one on the telephone,” Street said.
Library cards are free to people who live within the library district. Those living outside the library’s district, Street said, can purchase a card for $25.
Between the branches in Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon, Street said the library district has 10 staff with a 6.3 full time equivalent. As a precautionary measure, she said only one staff person would be on site at a time in each library. They will be available during regular business hours via phone or email.
“We don’t know when we will reopen. I think it will be when the schools open up again,” Street said. “It’s all a fluid situation.”
Services available likely will continue to change, she said. The library board is meeting again Wednesday to discuss additional options, Street said. It might be possible to offer curbside pickup of books. However, she said any public contact, regardless of how limited, will have to be approved by the health department.
Street said her staff and the library board are committed to finding ways to offer access to information and materials as well as stimulating activities for people. While people are isolated at home with social distancing, she said it’s important to find things “to keep your mind and spirit engaged.”
Also, the library district is extending holds and due dates during the closure. People with materials that are due while the facilities are closed may keep them until libraries reopen or return them at the book drops. Street said late fines will be suspended during the closure.
Also, all library events and meeting room reservations are canceled through Monday, April 13. Street said they will continue to monitor how long the library spaces and programs will remain unavailable.
For more information, visit the library district’s website at https://oregontrail.ploud.net. In addition, information and resources will be posted to the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
For assistance with digital access, Street said patrons can call their local branch (541-481-2665, 541-676-9964 or 541-922-0138) or send an email via the website. For questions, contact Street at 541-481-3365 or kstreet@otld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.