Local COVID-19 trend map shows Hermiston has more cases than rest of county

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Hermiston and Umatilla area has more of Umatilla County’s 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other part of the county, according to a “locations trends map” released Tuesday by Umatilla County Public Health.
The map indicates the 97838 ZIP code of Hermiston and Umatilla has somewhere between five to nine cases of COVID-19, but provides no conclusive information about the number of cases elsewhere in the county.
“This doesn’t mean there’s more of the virus in the Hermiston-Umatilla area,” said Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara. “Testing hasn’t been equitable across the county for a variety of reasons.”
The trend is more likely correlated to the area’s population and access to testing, Fiumara said, which has been greater in Hermiston with more facilities and the proximity to resources across the border in the Tri-Cities.
The map, which is available on the health department’s website and will be updated weekly, uses varying shades of green to indicate whether an area of the county has either between zero to four positive cases or five to nine positive cases.
Due to these ranges, the Hermiston and Umatilla area is the only one where case numbers are definitively represented, but somewhere between seven to 12 of the remaining COVID-19 cases are located elsewhere.
The map is the first information provided about where positive cases have been found in the county, which Fiumara said wasn’t released until the case totals eclipsed an internal benchmark of 15.
Fiumara added that each positive case identified has been connected to some out-of-county travel, though that doesn’t mean that’s where they contracted the virus or that it isn’t spreading among the community.
The county continues to cite privacy concerns for withholding additional demographic information already provided by the state and other county health departments, such as age ranges and sex of those who have tested positive.
Fiumara said these numbers continue to be represented at the state level and may eventually be released by the county if numbers keep rising, though the department hasn’t internally decided when that would be.
Umatilla County Public Health announced no new cases in a press release Tuesday, but did report that two more individuals previously infected with the virus have since recovered. Six of the county’s 16 cases have recovered so far, and none of the 10 “active” cases are currently hospitalized.
Someone is considered “recovered” when they have been free of symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, for 72 hours, according to the release.
