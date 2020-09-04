UMATILLA COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it was extending its free school meals program through the end of the calendar year, meaning all children throughout the region will have access to free breakfasts and lunches through December.
Before the USDA’s decision, the Hermiston and Pendleton school districts had announced that they would continue to offer grab-and-go meals during the school year, but with new restrictions. Hermiston would offer the meals only to district students, and they would have to pay unless they already qualified for free or reduced lunch. Pendleton made K-5 meals free, but otherwise had similar rules.
The summer meal program extension means all children under 18 can access the food for free.
Both Pendleton and Hermiston will be offering meals at all of their school buildings. In Pendleton, the district will also offer meals at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Recreation Center and rural bus stops in Adams, Meacham, Cayuse and Rieth.
