Local law enforcement uninterrupted but adjusting to coronavirus pandemic

UMATILLA COUNTY — Local law enforcement will still respond to every call for service and make arrests when necessary during the coronavirus pandemic, but Eastern Oregon police departments are adjusting and preparing where they can.
“A lot of what we do we just don’t have the latitude or flexibility to change how we’re doing it,” said Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
Roberts said he was confident in his officers’ awareness of the threats posed by the outbreak, and that they’re using discretion in how to best protect themselves and others from spreading COVID-19 by sanitizing and reducing contact when possible.
Pendleton Police Department’s most significant change due to the virus will be to its building, Roberts said, with the department now closing its doors to the public. Those needing to make a police report are encouraged to call dispatch, though a phone is available on the outside of the building with a direct line to dispatch as well.
In Hermiston, Police Chief Jason Edmiston said they’ve been weighing whether to close his department’s building to the public but it remained open as of Thursday. However, the department is discontinuing any noncriminal fingerprinting until further notice.
Hermiston police have been advised to follow the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of keeping 6 feet between themselves and others whenever possible and to avoid entering residences unless necessary.
Edmiston said his officers have protective gloves, though they won’t be wearing any masks. The department is also well stocked on sanitation supplies because Edmiston said he luckily purchased more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer at Dollar Tree weeks ago when the outbreak first began in Oregon.
With the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton operating as the only location for police to house those they arrest, Edmiston met with Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan and Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack on Wednesday to discuss how coronavirus could impact the jail.
While some departments around the state and country are limiting arrests and calls to service in fears of both spreading the disease or bringing infected individuals to jail where they will spread it to others, local departments haven’t implemented any concrete limitations on arrests.
“We’ve started having some talks internally about how we can limit the impact on the jail,” Edmiston said. “That being said, some people belong in jail and need to be arrested.”
Edmiston’s meeting with the sheriffs also addressed the worst case scenario that police departments are considering around the nation: What happens if a police officer were to test positive for COVID-19?
According to Edmiston, the contingency plan would lean on mutual aid agreements between the region’s departments that keep them connected and ready to help one another when it’s needed.
But in the event one or more officers within a department were diagnosed with coronavirus and the entire force was compromised, Roberts said the logistics of how another agency would adequately assist them would pose challenges they’ve never had to consider.
“I can only plan for so much,” he said. “There’s not too much string to stretch before we’d be in a catastrophic situation.”
Sheriff's offices adjust around the state
According to a press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in Oregon, the organization has held conference calls with sheriffs, jail and enforcement commanders throughout the state about developing consistent practices and precautionary measures to protect their communities, staff and people in their custody.
“These changes include a careful evaluation of who gets booked into our facilities to limit intakes, working to get low-risk offenders out of jail as soon as possible, a host of environmental precautions, what calls we respond to, practicing social distancing while being visible in the public, screening of staff and screening of individuals in our custody,” the release said.
The organization is planning weekly calls to address any changes in their response to the rapidly changing situation.
In a message to Morrow County residents distributed Tuesday, Sheriff Matlack said some of his deputies are implementing personal protective equipment while maintaining a regular patrol schedule and continuing to respond to all emergency calls.
“In some instances, you may expect to see deputies wearing a face mask and protective gloves, but rest assured, we will still respond to your emergency,” Matlack said. “Your safety and well-being remains our highest priority.”
Matlack also said his office is attempting to take information via telephone when possible to eliminate unnecessary contact between people.
