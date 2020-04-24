Local liquor stores rise as economy starts to tumble

You are the owner of this article.
PENDLETON — When it comes to drinking, nothing quite replicates the Pendleton Round-Up.

The Let’er Buck Room opens its doors, the bars are packed, and house parties abound the second full week of September.

But since Gov. Kate Brown closed bars and recommended people stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Pendleton Liquor Store is seeing a new surge in sales.

Pendleton Liquor Store owner Greg Roland said he usually sees a 12-day uptick in sales around the time of the rodeo, but the shutdown has created a Round-Up-like sales period every day since the stay-home orders began in mid-March.

“It’s continuous,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Roland attributed some of the surge to the fact that the liquor store was no longer competing with bars for people looking to enjoy some whiskey, but he also said it was a matter of economy. The virus and its accompanying shutdowns are causing thousands of businesses across the country to shutter temporarily or permanently. In an economic downturn, more people might be turning to drinking at home as a new recreational option, Roland said.

Pendleton isn’t the only place that’s seen skyrocketing liquor sales.

Milton-Freewater Liquor Store owner Jeff Seadorf said the days following the shutdown also resembled his strongest sales day.

“It was like Christmas Eve every day,” he said.

Seadorf said sales have leveled off a little bit since then, which he attributes to locals realizing that they don’t need to make a last-minute run on alcohol before the state closes liquor stores down as well.

Seadorf said he didn’t anticipate the state would ever close down liquor stores because it was one of its only remaining sources of revenue that wasn’t taking a hit from the COVID-19 shutdowns.

In Oregon, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission maintains the state’s liquor inventory, and then distributes it directly to independent contractors throughout the state. In Eastern Oregon, that means most communities only have one licensed liquor store for the entire community.

The growth in liquor sales across the state has caught the attention of the OLCC.

The agency recently announced that it had made $66 million in liquor sales in March, a new record for the month and not far off from Oregon’s all-time monthly sales record.

While liquor store sales were growing, the OLCC also noted that restaurant and bar liquor store sales were halved compared to a year ago.

“These numbers may be alarming to those concerned about alcohol dependency, but it reflects the shift in consumption, not an increase in consumption,” OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks said in a statement.

The trend is continuing into April: According to the OLCC director of distilled spirits, liquor sales statewide are up 10% this month.

While liquor stores might be one of the few industries prospering at this time, Roland said he knows how many people and businesses are hurting in Pendleton, and would like to see the economy start to reopen soon.

