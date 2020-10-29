UMATILLA COUNTY — Many Halloween traditions are sure to be another casualty of COVID-19 this weekend, but local health officials are reminding residents that there’s still plenty of fun that can be had, while protecting yourself and others from the virus.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department, in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority, are recommending against any door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiuamra said indoor parties featuring festive games like bobbing for apples are “about as bad as you can get” in the era of COVID, but there’s steps that can be taken to reduce risks of other activities.
“It’s easy to say ‘don’t do anything,’” he said. “From a strict health standpoint, that’s probably the best answer we could give. That being said, we expect that message to fall on deaf ears and so we’re looking at what alternatives we can provide folks. Whatever you choose to do, try to minimize who it’s involving. If possible, do it outdoors. Try to not to involve people outside your household.”
The suggestions also come from a place of concern for the health department, which Fiumara said has seen a recent rise in cases in other Eastern Oregon counties and have begun tracing local cases to more than a dozen contacts.
“Those things have us a little on edge,” he said. “We’re nervous.”
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 61 new cases of the virus in Umatilla County since Saturday, Oct. 24, and the 45th resident to die with the virus was reported on Oct. 27. According to the county public health department, the resident was a 62-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Oct. 4, and then died Oct. 21 while at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
Those looking for some alternative ways to celebrate the holiday have a few options throughout the community on Halloween.
In Pendleton, the Heritage Station Museum is hosting an event in its parking lot with the help of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and the Pendleton Downtown Association that will be a drive-thru trunk-or-treat event from 3-5 p.m. in place of the usual annual event held on Main Street.
A similar drive-thru event will be held in Hermiston, where its usual Main Street trick-or-treat event has been moved to the Hermiston Convention Center from 4-6 p.m.
All participants in these events will be required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines, however, the Oregon Health Authority has also recommended against trunk-or-treating events due to the risk of coming in contact with those outside of your household.
State health officials have also reminded people to ensure their costumes can be safely worn with a face covering.
“Halloween masks will not protect you or others from coronavirus,” State Health Officer Dean Sigelinger stated in a press release earlier this month. “Wearing a cloth or disposable face mask that fits snugly and covers your mouth and nose is still required while wearing a costume, no matter how scary or silly your costume is.”
On a night usually rife with mischief and other challenges for local law enforcement, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said the biggest challenge this year is trying to predict what it will look like. While he’s expecting reduced foot traffic throughout the city neighborhoods, Roberts is preparing as if it were any other Halloween.
“We’re going to be prepared to deal with the night like we normally do,” he said.
Fiumara said there’s also plenty of options for people to celebrate within the safety of their homes. He and his wife, for example, are planning a scavenger hunt for candy around their home for their two young children. And to avoid direct contact with any trick-or-treaters who decide to go on the hunt for candy, they’ll also be leaving a bowl of candy outside their home.
“The big concern we have is interaction with folks. Is there some risk there of somebody transmitting something to another? Yes, there’s risk,” he said of leaving a bowl of candy out. “But a lot less than opening the door and having all that back and forth.”
Fiumara said COVID-related safety protocols on Halloween are a necessary sacrifice so the county doesn’t get further away from its goal of reopening schools.
“One of the things we’re focused on is trying to get kids in school,” he said. “We’re just trying to appeal to folks that if those events go bad, it’s really going to put us a step back on any type of in-school activities.”
