Halloween events

Community Halloween events on Saturday, Oct. 31:

• Hermiston Treats on Main and Beyond: A drive-thru trunk-or-treat event from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hermiston Convention Center, 415 S. Highway 395.

• Trunk or Treat hosted by Oasis Vineyard Church in Hermiston: A trunk-or-treat event held in the church's parking lot at 1255 South Highway 395.

• Fall Fest: Trunk or treat hosted by the Nazarene Church in Hermiston: A walk-thru trunk-or-treat event from 3-5 p.m. in the church parking lot at 1520 West Orchard Avenue.

• Truck N' Treat hosted by the Pendleton Free Methodist Church: Starting at 5 p.m., trucks and trailers will travel seven different routes in Pendleton to deliver candy to children in a socially distant manner. Maps are available on the church's Facebook page so parents can bring their children to meet the delivery vehicles.

• Drive-thru trick-or-treating in Pendleton: A drive-thru trick-or-treating event from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Heritage Station Museum on 108 Southwest Frazer Avenue.