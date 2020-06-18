UMATILLA COUNTY — As Union County reels from its diagnosis as the home of Oregon’s largest single outbreak of COVID-19 yet, officials in Umatilla and Morrow counties say it’s an important reminder to remain cautious of the virus and diligent in trying to prevent its spread.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted to take a step back in its reopening plans Wednesday, June 17, and are advising residents and businesses to act according to Phase 1 guidelines after testing 365 people from Island City’s Lighthouse Pentecostal Church revealed at least 236 members of its congregation have the virus.
“There have been moves to defy some of the guidance regarding gatherings, and I guess we have a firsthand example in Union County of where that leads,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said.
The church held services in April and May, according to since-deleted posts on the church’s Facebook page, despite Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders limiting gatherings.
The Union County outbreak has helped fuel a statewide surge of cases as counties around the state progress through the different phases of reopening, but local officials don’t have to look beyond their own borders to find cause for caution.
Local officials proceed with caution as cases rise
One day after reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported two additional cases of the virus linked to the reservation on June 17.
“We are aware of three cases of COVID-19 — one resident of the reservation and two employees who live off the reservation,” Kat Brigham, chair of the CTUIR Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “We want to be as transparent as possible when we receive information. And we want to make sure everyone knows what to do if they believe they need a test.”
Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center set up a new drive-thru tent for testing on June 17 and is taking appointments for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who have a close contact of a confirmed case, while tribal leadership has been reinforcing the importance of taking basic precautions.
“This is a pandemic, and that hasn’t changed,” said Jane Hill, a spokeswoman for the tribes. “We need to remain vigilant when it comes to wearing masks, washing our hands and precautions like that.”
Meanwhile, the Umatilla County Public Health Department reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 on June 17, raising the county total to 203 of both confirmed and presumptive cases. That’s a spike of nearly 60% in new cases since the county entered Phase 2 on June 6.
“I think the biggest thing that we see for the case counts that we have is you start getting mild symptoms and you think it’s OK to still go to work because that’s just what we always did before,” said Alisha Southwick, deputy director for the Umatilla County Public Health Department. “And we just really need people to know this is a different time, and even with just mild symptoms please stay home from work because that could help prevent the spread of COVID.”
Morrow County reported an additional case of COVID-19 on June 17, too, bringing its total to 20. Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said the county is prepared to amp up contact tracers, connect with hotels and RV parks in case self-isolation is necessary, and push to make sure there are enough registered nurses on staff who can help with the COVID-19 response.
“We are prepared to help people, if they need other avenues for self-isolation we can help with that, and we’re pushing toward having enough (registered nurses) on staff,” she said. “I think we are really realizing that the state isn’t going to be able to help all of us.”
The Morrow County Health Department didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.
Neighboring counties, regional hospitals offer help
Emily Smith, director of marketing, communications & foundation at Pendleton’s CHI St. Anthony Hospital, said the hospital is keeping a close eye on the situation across the county line, and will continue to evaluate its response to COVID-19 outbreaks.
“The outbreak in Union County is a staunch reminder that even though things are loosening up a bit, the virus hasn’t gone anywhere and is still present in our communities,” she said.
St. Anthony Hospital can accept overflow COVID-19 patients from other hospitals if those hospitals reach capacity, according to Smith.
If a similar outbreak like the one Union County is currently experiencing were to happen here, Smith said the hospital has a multi-phasic disaster plan in place that will allow health care providers to treat the surge of COVID-19 patients without compromising the safety of non-COVID patients.
Bob Houser, chief executive officer of Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, said hospitals in neighboring counties have all been in communication with one another regarding available resources and additional services in response to Union County’s outbreak.
As part of an ongoing COVID-19 plan, there’s an agreement between hospitals in the region like Good Shepherd and St. Anthony where each acts as a resource for the other. If there’s space, Pioneer is able to accept any influx of COVID-19 patients if needed, otherwise, Houser said they would not be able to accept overflow.
“It all depends on capabilities, equipment-wise and staff-wise, that each one of us has that we can accept COVID-19 patients or any other type of patient that a hospital may have an influx in,” Houser said. “If we are not able to take care of those patients, then we transfer to a tertiary center or higher level of care critical access center.”
Oregon Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said Union County is prepared for the outbreak and that its plans in place are working.
“At this point, what I’m hearing is that they’ve got it under control,” he said.
Assistance from the senator’s office is open-ended, which may include helping with state-to-county communication and providing additional resources when needed.
“Part of what I feel is my responsibility, my privilege to serve in that way,” Hansell said. “This is just another example, we have a major COVID outbreak in one of the counties and anything our office can do to help, we want to do.”
According to Southwick, Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara has been in contact with Union County officials to extend help, if needed. For now, Union County has leaned instead on 10 staff members from the Oregon Health Authority to help contact trace its newest cases.
Heeding the warning
Even as Umatilla County has entered Phase 2 and allowed for larger gatherings in places of worship, Murdock said he receives calls every single day from local church leaders eager to return to their usual services.
Murdock said he and the other commissioners are aware of the delicate line to walk when it comes to the right to worship and limiting the spread of the virus, as are the area’s churches.
“Our clergy have, by and large, worked really hard to try and provide a balance of opportunities for people to worship while protecting their health and safety,” Murdock said.
The Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Pendleton is holding an in-person service. Pastor Dan Satterwhite said approximately 50 people joined their service on June 14, and about 30 the previous weekend. He said he informs those coming to worship to stay home if they feel ill and that those who choose to attend are attending at their own risk.
“It’s kind of tough to know exactly what to do,” he said. “We are trying to abide by the protocols.”
Aside from churches, much of the guidance that local officials can give has become a broken record of reminding people to stay home when they’re sick and be aware of how the virus can spread whenever they leave their homes.
But as the entire state eases into reopening during the summer months, Umatilla and Morrow counties can look right next door to see what can happen if you don’t do so carefully.
“We know that we could be in the same situation as Union (County) someday in the future,” Southwick said. “We certainly hope not, but we know it’s possible if we’re not following guidelines and staying home when we’re sick.”
