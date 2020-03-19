Local outreach organizations adapt to COVID-19 mandates

PENDLETON — With new regulations and guidelines for COVID-19 coming in daily, outreach organizations are having to adjust their operations for supporting the community.
In an effort to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Pendleton Salvation Army has shifted its daily lunch program to a takeout only format, including boxed lunches. Maj. DeWayne Halstad, of the Pendleton Salvation Army, said the organization plans on helping people as long as possible and adapting to changing recommendations.
“We want to keep everyone safe and I think this is the best way to keep going,” he said. “We plan on helping people still.”
Takeout meals are available Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. In addition to serving meals, the Salvation Army is continuing to hand out thrift store vouchers and the thrift store remains open for the time being.
“Everything else is pretty much canceled,” Halstad said. “We’ll keep doing things this way until we can open up again.”
The Outreach Food Pantry in Pendleton has also adjusted its hours and procedures in an effort to protect the health of its clients and volunteers.
“We know there’s a lot of people out there needing things, and we want to be able to serve them safely,” said Marge Normington-Jones of the food pantry.
The pantry advises that food distribution hours will be limited to 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Clients will need to call ahead between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to arrange to pick up food. The Outreach Thrift Store has suspended operations until further notice.
Several times a week, Dave Haskett provides food for a “picnic” with individuals who are homeless or unable to afford a proper meal at Stillman Park in Pendleton. Haskett said the cold weather and recent virus outbreak have made a difficult situation even worse for many people.
“We have to keep people from getting sick in the first place,” he said.
Haskett said he works with a variety of local service organizations and the recent closure of Neighbor 2 Neighbor and the Pendleton Warming Station has left many people seeking shelter.
“We’ve tried to put as many folks into hotel rooms as we can,” he said.
An additional concern for Haskett and others in attending his lunch was the lack of access to soap and water, showers and hand sanitizer. Haskett said he wishes the city would open up its bathroom facilities in parks throughout the city and, in the longer term, invest in the creation of public shower facilities.
“The folks here would like to work with the community,” Haskett said.
One of the first outreach organizations to close in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak was the Pendleton Warming Station. Dwight Johnson, the executive director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, which runs the warming station, said the closure is key in protecting staff and users.
“The warming station itself puts a lot of people in a very tight space,” he said. “Our volunteers and the people we serve are both in more vulnerable categories.”
The Hermiston Warming Station finished its scheduled season and closed on March 1, according to station director Teesie Hill.
According to the most recent point-in-time count administered by the Community Action Program of Eastern Central Oregon, there are approximately 336 sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in Umatilla County.
Ryan Tate said although he does not consider himself homeless, he has had difficulty finding stable housing in Pendleton and had to move from place to place. Tate said he feels as though the COVID-19 virus has been blown out of proportion but recognizes that he tends to stay relatively healthy regardless of what’s going around.
“I feel like it’s overhyped,” Tate said. “It’s a risk for sure, but I think I’ll be OK.”
Dennis Ross, who has been homeless in Pendleton since last July, said he usually tries to keep to himself and concerns regarding COVID-19 have increased his awareness of being near people.
“I stay to myself anyway, so it’s not quite as concerning to me as others,” he said. “But I know people are worried.”
Ross said while he doesn’t typically use the Neighbor 2 Neighbor shelter or other local resources, snow showers earlier in the week created some difficulty for finding discrete, dry, camping spaces.
“I slept in my truck one night,” he said. “I know it’s illegal, but I’ve gotta sleep somewhere. I’ve got no place else to go.”
