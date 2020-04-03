Local political candidates adjust campaigns due to COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY — When a large part of political campaigns is about exposing yourself and your ideas to the public, a global pandemic isn’t the most conducive environment to run one.
With Gov. Kate Brown ordering people to stay home and public health officials urging people to keep at least 6 feet between one another, traditional campaigning methods of candidates going door-to-door and holding events to meet the voters is no longer an option.
Ahead of the May primary election, candidates for local office in Umatilla County are adjusting to the new landscape with a stronger emphasis on social media and other means of communication while weathering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their personal lives.
HollyJo Beers, a candidate for Umatilla County commissioner from Milton-Freewater, was recently laid off from her job as a canvasser for the conservative think tank Freedom Foundation’s Washington state branch, she said Saturday.
“Well, I actually have more time to campaign now,” she said.
Beers said she has a pension and would be OK, but noted the pandemic’s economic impacts could limit some people’s ability to contribute to a local political campaign.
Hermiston’s Dan Dorran, another candidate for Umatilla County commissioner, finally was freed of his 14-day self quarantine over the weekend, which he invoked on himself after traveling for 23 days in his work as an operations and sales executive.
“These are very interesting times,” he said, laughing.
Dorran maintained his routine of completing an early morning run each day, but otherwise stayed inside and kept himself isolated even from his wife to not risk spreading something to her.
The restrictions on large gatherings has forced Dorran to cancel his campaign receptions and plans for daily door-to-door meetings with voters, which he’ll potentially be supplanting with virtual town halls and one-hour presentations of different formats.
Mark Gomolski, another county commissioner candidate from Hermiston, said he’s going to be calling voters, sending out emails and trying to set up some small-group video chats to connect with the public.
Beers said some of the county commissioner candidates already participated in a candidate forum of sorts via a phone conference, which she’d like to see more of in the future.
“I thought that worked really well,” she said. “It’s going to be different, but you’ve just got to get your name out there however you can.”
When asked, all five of the candidates for county commissioner were open to setting something up for them all to speak with the public, though it’s unclear what exactly that would look like at this time.
While COVID-19 already has and will put a hamper on campaigning for the foreseeable future, Patricia Maier, a county commissioner candidate from Hermiston, is hoping her strategy of getting out to campaign early will pay dividends.
“I’ve tried to be identified with signs,” she said. “My car is marked, I went to city council meetings and senior meals in the community.”
Maier said she believes she was the first to get signage out in the community and that already meeting face-to-face with the area’s senior citizens was valuable, especially with older populations now having been identified as more vulnerable to COVID-19.
But as the candidates move forward in the time of coronavirus, all acknowledged the power of social media in helping get exposure for them and their campaigns.
“I think Facebook is going to play a much larger part than even any of us were expecting,” Dorran said.
All the county commissioner candidates are either using their own personal Facebook page or have established one specifically for their campaign to try and share their message across the social media platform.
Social media is also playing a key role for Pendleton City Council candidates.
When Melissa Shumake filed to run for Pendleton City Council Ward 2 in late January, she planned the usual hallmarks of a local campaign: door-to-door canvassing, campaign literature drop-offs and house parties.
A land use planner for the city of Walla Walla, Washington, who lives on Pendleton’s North Hill, Shumake is now working her day job and managing her campaign from home.
Shumake’s retooled campaign plan is now more reliant on social media to spread the word about her candidacy. In the coming weeks, she plans to turn to Facebook to boost her campaign posts, and hold virtual events like a Q & A session and town hall.
She’s also looking to step up her fundraising so she can afford some more traditional campaign tactics like campaign mailers and print advertising.
Shumake’s opponent, Sally Brandsen, also altered her approach once the pandemic grew in Oregon.
“I’m doing things pretty quietly,” she said.
A senior account executive for a communications firm based in Seattle, Brandsen said she plans to reach out to potential supporters quietly so she doesn’t draw too much attention away from the pandemic response.
Brandsen also has a web presence, with a campaign website and a Facebook page.
But while spreading their campaign message is important, some of the candidates are also trying to be a public resource by spreading information from government and health officials about the pandemic.
“I’ve been trying to help with people who need supplies and keeping people informed,” said Jonathan Lopez, a county commissioner candidate from Hermiston. “I’m not trying to do it just as a political candidate, but just as a person who cares.”
Lopez has postponed or canceled all campaign events he had planned through May; he said he doesn’t currently have plans for how to make up for those unavailable opportunities to speak with voters and fundraise.
“Everybody, whether we like it or not, is being affected right now by this,” Lopez said.
Reporter Antonio Sierra contributed to this report.
