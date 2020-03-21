Local schools ready educational material for extended closure

PENDLETON — Public schools will remain closed through late April, but schoolwork is resuming.
The Pendleton School District office will be open next week to provide supplemental learning material to its 3,000 students stuck at home after the governor ordered schools closed statewide over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, the district’s central office at 107 N.W. 10th Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer work packets for elementary school students and laptops. The packets will also be available online for download and at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Education Department in Mission. The packets are differentiated by grade, but are otherwise the same regardless of the student’s class.
Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment, said middle school and high school students would receive education material through their teachers’ web pages.
Yoshioka said the district already had been supplying supplemental material after Gov. Kate Brown closed schools March 16, but they began preparing the five-week packets once Brown extended the ban to April 28.
Despite the interruption to everyday learning, Yoshioka said Pendleton decided quickly not to switch to an online school format because it would create an inequitable situation for students without access to the internet.
While the Pendleton district does operate its own online school program that will go uninterrupted through the school closure, Yoshioka said the district is not allowing new students to sign up during the shutdown.
Yoshioka said the packets provided by the district would contain worksheets covering reading, writing and math, and would be similar to homework in the sense that they would reinforce concepts the children have already been taught rather than introducing new ones.
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said his organization would begin activating its printers and couriers to assist Eastern Oregon districts in delivering supplementary material.
When Brown closed state schools, Mulvihill said the state promised to continue funding K-12 education as long as schools met four basic requirements: employees are paid, students are fed, supplemental education services are provided and schools provided staff and space for daycare for the children of emergency professionals.
Mulvihill said regional superintendents met for two hours on Thursday to coordinate their supplemental education programs.
While each program will have its differences, Mulvihill said the region can expect each district to roll out supplemental education plans over the next few weeks.
After some superintendents pondered reopening their schools to seniors as long as they kept the class sizes small and observed social distancing, Mulvihill said he reminded them that the school closure order was ironclad.
But educators will return to work, just without the benefit of face-to-face contact with their students.
“This isn’t a vacation,” he said. “This is an emergency.”
