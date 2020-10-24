Glance Box

The Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday, Oct. 23, the single-highest daily case total reported since the pandemic began.

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, a total of 96 new cases of the virus were reported in Umatilla County. The Umatilla County Public Health Department reported that six residents with the virus were hospitalized at the end of the week.

On Oct. 19, a 53-year-old man from Umatilla County died after testing positive for the virus on Sept. 27. He had been hospitalized at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, the Oregon Health Authority stated in a press release, and the presence of preexisting health conditions was still being confirmed as of Oct. 22.