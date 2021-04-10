LEBANON — East Linn Christian athletic director and cross-country coach Kellen Peters has had a lot on his plate the past couple of months.
He and his wife had twin girls on Feb. 19, 2021, the same day he sent out a message to fellow small-school, cross-country coaches about putting together an unofficial state championship for runners at the 3A/2A/1A level.
“Back when we found out there would be no OSAA (Oregon School Activities Association) state championships, I saw the look on my students’ faces,” Peters said. “I know I’m not the only coach who is seeing those faces. I understand why the OSAA can’t do it, but with some help, we are able to do something for the kids.”
Not long after Peters posted on athletic.net, he had 35 schools saying they were in.
“It grew from there,” Peters said. “I was clear that we weren’t trying to do something we shouldn’t.”
The championships will be held on Saturday, April 10, at Cheadle Lake Park. There are 59 schools with at least one runner qualified.
There are 88 runners registered for the 3A boys race, 112 for the 2A/1A boys race, and 106 for the 3A/2A/1A girls competition.
Runners had to qualify through a district meet.
“The cool thing is because we don’t have to deal with the financial part of getting kids there, we were able to get in more kids than the OSAA would,” Peters said. “Forty percent of the kids who will run are kids who probably will never get a chance to race at state again.”
The Heppner Mustangs will be taking their girls and boys teams, and Stanfield/Echo will be taking its boys team, along with Zora Gehrke for the girls race.
Also competing are Alex McIntyre and Rose White from Weston-McEwen, and Saint Schimmel from Nixyaawii.
The Heppner girls won the team title at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Spring Championships last week, while the Heppner boys were second.
“It’s kind of cool,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said of the state meet. “This is the closest thing we can get. The senior class has missed out on so much the last year and a half. This will be great for them.”
When the state meet was originally proposed, Nichols wasn’t on board. It was the same day as their district meet. After conferring with the other Special District 5 coaches, it was agreed to move the district race to the week before.
“Once we could change our district meet, I was on board,” Nichols said. “It should be a lot of fun.”
The Mustangs’ Madelyn Nichols won the girls race, with teammate Hailey Heideman coming in third.
Hunter Nichols was the first Heppner boy across the finish line, coming in third. Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty was fourth.
The state meet will have three races — the 3A boys, the 2A/1A boys, and the 3A/2A/1A girls. The races will be one hour apart, and Peters said they will be following all Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
The Cheadle Lake Park course is relatively flat, which should benefit the Heppner runners.
“We run so many hills in Heppner,” coach Nichols said. “I think they will like the course.”
It takes a village
While a handful of schools have donated money toward the event, Peters said people and organizations have stepped forward to help.
Former Lebanon coach Brad Bauer, who is now retired and owns a timing company, has offered to do the timing for the meet.
Steens Mountain Running Camp founder/director Harland Yriarte emailed Peters out of the blue and offered to cover costs that had not already been taken care of.
Medals have been ordered for the first 10 runners in each division, and the top four teams in each division will receive a trophy. Each runner and coach will receive a free T-shirt.
None of the teams have been charged a fee to compete, but travel costs are the responsibility of each school.
“It’s enough of a financial burden just to get here,” Peters said.
With the race being held at a public park, Peters said they can have up to 15% capacity, which will allow family and friends to attend and watch. Admission is free.
The park has a double-loop course, giving spectators an area where they can view most of the race.
“It’s a very spectator-friendly course,” Peters said. “It will be nice for the families.”
