The location of the free COVID-19 testing by the Oregon Child Development Coalition on Aug. 22-23 has changed.
The Hermiston testing will now take place at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Testing will be available there on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing will also be available in Milton-Freewater at the Blue Mountain Community College center on 311 N. Columbia St. on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No insurance is needed for a free test, but they do request that people register ahead of time at surveymonkey.com/r/2C5BNFG or call 971-224-1482 (English) or 971-224-1483 (Spanish) for planning purposes. All ages are welcome and people do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
The testing is made possible by several sponsors, including Umatilla County and the Oregon Health Authority.
