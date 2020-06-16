HERMISTON — Long lines often snake around the outside of BottleDrop Redemption Center these days, but employees of the Hermiston company say it likely has more to do with restrictions on submitting bottles than the economy.
Under COVID-19-related restrictions, prior to Phase 1 reopenings, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission suspended its requirement for retailers to accept beverage containers. People looking to turn in bottles and cans turned to BottleDrop instead, resulting in long lines.
“Total return volume has been down, but our redemption centers have been very busy,” said Liz Philpott, who does public relations for BottleDrop Redemption Center. “We appreciate the public’s patience and support as we continue to adapt our processes with regards to COVID-19.”
Between Jan. 1 to March 31, BottleDrop processed approximately 249.6 million containers, according to company data, and Oregon’s average recycling rate is above 80%, according to Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. It is unclear whether long lines mean more recycled bottles and cans because data for April and May have not been released. However, Philpott said it is likely more people are consuming beverages at home due to the pandemic, which can be a contributing factor to long lines.
“Many retailers stopped accepting container returns during the governor’s stay-at-home order, which increased traffic to our BottleDrop locations — which remained open. BottleDrop is an essential service and lifeline for many Oregon residents,” Philpott said.
What is clear, according to Philpott, is more people are using the Green Bag program than before. Users can purchase BottleDrop’s green bags, fill them with recyclables and drop it off at one of their locations for cash and discounts from participating retailers.
Philpott said their locations have remained open and operational despite challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions.
BottleDrop implemented several COVID-19-related changes to stay open, including the use of personal protective equipment, increased sanitation and cleaning protocols, and reallocation of staff. Social distancing protocols also contribute to extended lines at BottleDrop locations.
Total bottle and can submissions at the centers are down due to restrictions, Philpott said, but that’s expected to change now that several counties in Oregon are under Phase 2.
“We expect more containers to be returned as counties begin entering additional phases in the governor’s plan for reopening,” she said.
According to OLCC, retailers have up to two weeks to once again accept beverage container returns once they enter Phase 1. However, certain restrictions remain in place, including limited hours of availability for redemption and no submissions during graveyard shifts.
Beginning last week, Safeway, among other grocers, has once again started to accept bottles with certain limitations. At Safeway, customers can return between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Two people only are allowed at a time, and total returns cannot exceed 144 bottles.
