MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course is hosting its Golf Club Kick-Off Tournament on Saturday, April 3.
The four-person scramble has an entry fee of $20 plus greens fees, and players must be a member of M-F Municipal in good standings, which is paid club dues of $50 for WSGA handicap services.
The course will remain open on graduated tee times during the tournament.
There will be a gross and net payout.
Register at the M-F Muni pro shop, or call George Gillette at 541-938-7284.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.