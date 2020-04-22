Many home health care workers on front lines but unprotected

SALEM — Thousands of home health care workers in Oregon have struggled to protect themselves and their elderly, frail patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
They’ve cobbled together face masks out of bandanas. They’ve bought antiviral wipes. They’ve begged their employers to allow telehealth visits.
But mostly their work — and that of home care workers who help with the basics of daily living — must be done in person and up close.
“It’s not possible to stay six feet away,” said Joy Vegar, a home care worker in Lakeside in Coos County. “I’m being as careful as I can. It’s very scary.”
Home health care workers cannot delay their work until after the pandemic is over. They serve clients who need help recovering from an injury or illness or to get by, day by day.
There are tens of thousands of home health and care workers in Oregon. Home care workers, like Vegar, find their own clients and work on their own. Home health workers are usually employed by an agency registered with the Oregon Health Authority. There are nearly 70 home health agencies in the state.
Though the two perform different duties, with home care aides helping with bathing and other functions and home health workers focused on medical conditions, both see patients at their home and both have struggled to protect themselves during the pandemic. Multiple workers in both fields told The Lund Report that though they’re on the front lines, they’ve been forgotten in the focus on hospitals and the shortage of protective gear for hospital employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.