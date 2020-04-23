Merkley, Wyden announce more than $430,000 in nutrition and supportive services grants for tribes

WASHINGTON — Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Thursday that tribal communities in Oregon will receive more than $430,000 to support the needs of elders and in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
The Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation was a recipient, receiving more than $76,000.
“The coronavirus poses unique risks and challenges to elders in communities across Oregon—and some of these challenges are felt the hardest among tribal communities,” Merkley said. “The federal government is not doing enough overall to help tribes through this crisis, but I’m glad that these grants will help keep food on the table for these communities.”
The funding is being allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which Congress approved last month.
“Tribal elders throughout Oregon facing both COVID-19’s health dangers and economic uncertainties urgently need support to get through this historic crisis,” Wyden said.
The awards, which will fund meal delivery and supportive services for Native American elders, and are being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
