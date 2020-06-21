A woman walks into a convenience store on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Salem, Ore, while in the foreground a sign anticipates people not wearing masks against spread of the coronavirus. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said on June 19 that masks will be required starting Wednesday, June 24, in businesses including grocery stores, restaurants and bars, retail stores and shopping malls in seven counties, including ones encompassing Portland, the state's biggest city, and Salem. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)