UMATILLA COUNTY — More than a dozen cultural organizations in Umatilla County are set to receive more than $500,000 for relief from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
A total of $25.7 million in grants is being distributed to 621 organizations throughout the state by the Oregon Cultural Trust, which is working with local cultural coalitions to provide relief for organizations that have suffered economic losses due to the pandemic.
"The funds were made available through a $50 million relief package for Oregon culture approved by the Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature in July," the press release stated.
Organizations receiving funding across the state include cultural institutions, county fairgrounds, cultural entities within federally recognized Indian Tribes based in Oregon, festivals and community event organizations, along with some for-profit organizations that have been recognized as having a "significant" cultural impact.
In Umatilla County, the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center ($209,548) is slated for the largest sum of funding. Other notable funding awards included Happy Canyon Company Inc. ($67,208), the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation ($59,383) and Stadium Entertainment, LLC ($51,925).
"Funding was determined based on an award allocation formula that established a base amount of funds per county or Tribe and the organization’s fiscal size and eligible request amounts," the release stated. "COVID-19 expenses previously reimbursed by other federal CARES Act programs were not eligible."
