MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County businesses struggling due to the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply to receive support via state funds provided by the CARES Act, according to a press release from the Boardman Chamber of Commerce.
Businesses must apply by close of business on Dec. 15 to receive financial assistance, the press release said.
To apply, businesses must be based in Morrow County, registered with the Secretary of State's Office if required and operate as a for-profit business. The business also must have had to either halt operations due to Gov. Kate Brown’s "freeze" order or be able to show a 25% one-month decline in sales caused by COVID-19 restrictions since March 1, 2020.
Applications, which can be found online, can be delivered by hand to the Board of Commissioners Office on 110 North Court St. Room 201 in Heppner on Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except over the noon hour.
Applications can also be mailed to the Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 788, in Heppner, or emailed to gzody@co.morrow.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.