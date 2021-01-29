HEPPNER — Morrow County officials are cancelling COVID-19 vaccine events originally planned for Friday, Jan. 29, in Heppner and Feb. 5 in Boardman after learning that state health officials would be diverting the county’s next shipment of doses elsewhere.
During a Thursday, Jan. 28, emergency meeting, Morrow County officials, as well as Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock and State Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, voiced outrage at the state’s move to cancel a shipment of 600 doses after the county told the state they had sufficiently inoculated educators and people in Phase 1a and were ready to expand their efforts to elderly residents.
Officials said that by cancelling the shipment, the state is not fulfilling its promises to bring the vaccine to the state’s most vulnerable and highly infected populations.
“We’ve done our level best to work with these folks,” Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty said during the meeting. “And for whatever reason, whether they’re concentrating these vaccines in the higher density population areas to get their quotas out, I don’t know what it is. But it is frustrating as hell, and I’ve had it.”
Since the pandemic began last year, Morrow County has reported 973 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a testing positivity rate of 16.6% — the second highest rate in Oregon, according to an Oregonian/OregonLive database.
The county has immunized 609 of their 12,683 total residents, according to the Oregon Health Authority, amounting to a rate of 480 immunizations per 10,000 people. Only six counties in Oregon have immunized residents at a lower rate, according to the state.
Morrow County officials say it’s not because the county is dragging its feet on administering doses — they are giving out what they have.
“We’re not asking for the focus to move over here to where the fire is burning, we’re just asking for equity in the distribution,” Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said. “And for our distribution to be detoured — it wasn’t even that we weren’t getting it, it was pulled back and sent somewhere else.”
During the meeting, officials emphasized that the county’s Hispanic and Latino population had been hit especially hard by the virus. This is partly because Hispanic and Latino residents make up for a sizable portion of the county’s essential workforce, officials said, working in food factories and other large agricultural industries where infection has been known to spread rapidly, and in some cases going home to multi-generational households afterward.
“If we want to talk equity, if we want to talk (Black, Indigenous and people of color), then we have to also talk about equitable distribution of the vaccine,” Lindsay said.
One official in the meeting said that Hispanic residents accounted for 550 of the county’s 974 total COVID-19 cases.
Hispanic residents make up approximately 38% of the county’s population, according to 2019 U.S. Census data.
Morrow County was expecting to receive a shipment of 600 doses from the Oregon Health Authority this week, officials said. The county’s health department posted to Facebook on Jan. 27 announcing that people in Phase 1a vaccine distribution plan, as well as educators and people over the age of 65, would be eligible for immunizations at the upcoming events.
But in the Jan. 28 meeting, county officials said they sent a letter to the state indicating that they had successfully immunized the majority of their educators and Phase 1a group and were prepared to move on and immunize elderly residents.
The state responded by cancelling the county’s upcoming shipment, according to officials, forcing the county to cancel the events.
“With the events we had, people were lined up around the block, figuratively speaking,” Doherty said. “But now we’ve got to close the door and reach out to the few folks we can get ahold of with the few vaccines remaining.”
Smith said he was hearing the county’s concerns, and would take them back to the governor.
“All logic would dictate that you would focus on those areas with the greatest need,” he said. “It’s no different than if someone goes into the emergency room with a broken finger versus somebody having a heart attack. You’re going to deal with the heart attack first.”
Morrow County’s canceled shipment came as Gov. Kate Brown on Jan. 27 ordered 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines redirected to the Portland area — where thousands of health care workers have yet to receive the vaccine due to a shortage of doses — instead of going to other parts of the state.
Over half of the doses meant for Portland will be from a new shipment authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the same time, other counties were inoculating groups further down the priority list because of excess doses on hand.
"Health care workers and Phase 1a individuals across the state have always been my top priority for vaccination," Brown said.
The Portland area would receive 17,000 additional shots for health care workers and 15,000 for teachers and school staff.
"That's currently about 60% of the 53,000 first doses to be sent around the state next week, reflecting the large number of health care workers and individuals from vulnerable populations in the region," Brown said
Brown did not say where the doses would come from, but her office provided a list of 15 counties that are ahead of schedule on inoculating priority groups.
Those counties include Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Marion, Wallowa, Morrow, Baker, Polk, Jackson, Klamath, Yamhill, Grant, Coos, Malheur and Lake.
It is unclear when Morrow County will be receiving their next shipment, officials said in the meeting.
— Oregon Capital Bureau Reporter Gary Warner contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.