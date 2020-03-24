Morrow County Circuit Court closes for COVID-19

HEPPNER — The Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner is closing its doors to the public until further notice in response to local, state and federal emergency declarations for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to an order from Daniel Hill, the court's presiding judge, the courthouse is to remain closed to the public from Tuesday until further notice, except from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Only select hearings will be heard on Thursdays, and all other proceedings will be held via video or telephone.
Last week, Oregon Chief Justice Martha Waters ordered circuit courts around the state to scale back their proceedings and reduce foot traffic through courthouses. In Umatilla County, the circuit court in Hermiston completely shut down and the county's remaining proceedings have all been condensed to Pendleton's courthouse.
During its Thursday hours, the Heppner courthouse remains limited to those who are "statutorily required" to have access and when "appropriate court security is present," the order says. However, "essential matters" will continue to be heard, such as for people in jail with a right to a speedy trial, civil commitment hearings, and certain protective order, family law, guardianship and treatment court proceedings.
The court is accepting filings and payments through its drop box located in the rear entryway of the building during the closure.
Additionally, the order designates the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton as an alternative location for documents to be filed or proceedings to be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.