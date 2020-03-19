Morrow County declares state of emergency despite no COVID-19 cases

MORROW COUNTY — Though there have been no positive cases of coronavirus in Morrow County yet, the county's board of commissioners figured it’d be better to be safe than sorry and declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.
“With it in a neighboring state and a neighboring county, we felt it was pertinent to be proactive and be ready for when and if it comes,” said Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay.
Lindsay stressed that the declaration doesn’t mandate anything, but rather gets the county prepared to further mobilize and respond if the crisis comes closer to home. To do so, the county’s emergency management department has established a command center in order to better coordinate and communicate future responses to the pandemic.
As they prepare, Lindsay said the county is “leaning heavily” on the information and guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority to inform its preparations. But without the threat of COVID-19 as obvious in Morrow County, Lindsay said it wasn’t an easy decision to declare it an emergency.
“It’s a fine line of trying not to play into the panic and trying to maintain some kind of normalcy,” she said.
But while the virus hasn’t made a confirmed appearance in the county so far, the economic impacts connected to it have after Gov. Kate Brown ordered all restaurants and bars closed across the state to stop the spread of the disease.
“These are small towns with small restaurants,” she said. “It’s really difficult.”
Along with declaring the emergency, Morrow County closed its facilities to the public beginning Thursday.
Lindsay said the closure was issued as a precaution to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spreading among county staff. Most of Morrow County’s departments have limited staff, Lindsay said, and could be completely compromised if even one or two employees were to get sick.
“As a small county, you lose that department head or a couple employees and you lose the ability to provide services,” she said.
Citizens needing to conduct business with a county department will need to contact them via phone, email or the county’s website until further notice.
