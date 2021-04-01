MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Public Health Department is partnering with state and federal officials to hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
Officials with the Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are assisting the health department in providing free Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible residents at the clinics, according to a press release.
Those eligible include frontline workers as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, people from multigenerational households, people between the ages of 16 to 44 who have an underlying health condition that places them at risk, as well as all people previously eligible for the vaccine.
The first clinic will be held at the SAGE Center, 101 Olsen Road N.E., Boardman, on April 5 and 6 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and April 7 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The second clinic will be held at AC Houghton Elementary School, 1105 N. Main Ave., Irrigon, on April 9 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The third clinic will be held at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, 74473 Highway 74, Heppner, on April 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
