Morrow County identifies third COVID-19 case

MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Public Health Department was notified Wednesday that a third person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

The individual isn't connected to the other two cases in the county, and recently moved to Oregon from out of state. The person was in Morrow County for a limited amount of time, and is now hospitalized outside of the county, the release said.

"This is a reminder to follow physical distancing guidelines, wash hands often, and to stay home as much as possible," the release said. "The investigation is ongoing and any individual deemed to be at risk will be contacted."

Morrow County Public Health previously indicated positive tests had been identified in both northern and southern parts of the county.

According to the release, the third case has not yet been included in the statewide statistics provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

In an additional press release, Morrow County Emergency Management advised residents to continue following social distancing guidelines during the upcoming Easter holiday. 

"In these troubled times, it is not the time to take our foot off the brake; we are all making a difference in slowing the spread of this virus," the release said. "It’s a time to get creative in staying connected with friends and family."

"This weekend especially, let us keep our loved ones in mind, and remember the big picture, we don’t want to unwittingly pass the virus to a loved one, because of a social gathering."

