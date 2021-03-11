County Risk Categories

Effective Friday, March 12

Lower Risk (13)

Clatsop

Crook (Moved from High)

Gilliam

Grant

Harney (Moved from Moderate)

Hood River (Moved from Moderate)

Lake (Moved from Moderate)

Lincoln

Morrow (Moved from Moderate)

Sherman

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Moderate Risk (12)

Baker (Moved from Lower)

Clackamas

Deschutes (Moved from High)

Klamath (Moved from High)

Lane (Moved from High)

Linn

Malheur*

Multnomah (Moved from High)

Tillamook (Moved from Lower)

Union

Washington

Yamhill (Moved from High)

High Risk (9)

Benton (Moved from Extreme)

Columbia

Curry (Moved from Moderate)

Jackson**

Jefferson (Moved from Extreme)

Josephine (Moved from Extreme)

Marion

Polk

Umatilla

Extreme Risk (2)

Coos

Douglas

*Malheur County qualifies for High Risk but is given a two-week caution period at Moderate Risk because it moved down from Extreme Risk in the last movement period.

**Jackson County qualifies for Extreme Risk but is given a two-week caution period at High Risk because it moved down from Extreme Risk in the last movement period.