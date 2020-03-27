Morrow County reports first case of COVID-19

MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County Public Health Department reported the county's first known case of COVID-19 on Thursday night.
The department said an individual had tested positive, but, like Umatilla County Public Health, did not reveal the patient's age, gender, city of residence, workplace or any other identifying information, citing privacy reasons.
It did report that the patient is currently hospitalized somewhere out of state and that the case was believed to be "a possible domestic travel related exposure" and that the person was in Morrow County "for a limited amount of time."
The department stated that any individual "deemed to be at risk" would be contacted.
In light of COVID-19, the 21-bed Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner and all Morrow County Health Department clinics across the county are restricting visitor access. Each hospital or clinic has one designated entrance, and everyone going in will be screened.
The only visitors permitted will be adults assisting minors or those visiting a "care and comfort" patient whose case is not related to COVID-19.
"We understand that this is a particularly difficult time for members of our community," the health department wrote. "Just as you’ve made changes to your daily lives, MCHD has made adjustments to our clinic and hospital operations to respond the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Please know that these new measures are in place to further protect the health and safety of our patients, public and caregiver teams."
