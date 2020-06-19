MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County reported its first death due to COVID-19 and Umatilla County confirmed 21 additional cases of the virus on Friday, June 19.
According to a Morrow County news release, a 53-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on June 12 died at his home in North Morrow County on June 18. He had existing health conditions, the release stated.
"This is an incredibly sad announcement and one that we had hoped not to make in Morrow County," the release stated. "We encourage everyone to be respectful as a family in our community grieves."
The county also has community counseling services available at 541-676-9161.
The five cases confirmed on June 19, which is the county's largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, are all in the Irrigon area and bring Morrow County's total to 27. Fifteen of those cases are considered active and 12 are considered recovered. None of the active cases are currently hospitalized, the release stated.
Umatilla County is up to 243 total cases after reporting 21 more on June 19, which marks 80 new cases in the county this week and an increase of nearly 90% since the county entered Phase 2 of reopening on June 6.
According to a Umatilla County press release, 86 of its cases are considered active and 153 are considered recovered. Somebody is considered recovered when they are at least 10 days since symptoms began and have gone at least 72 hours without symptoms.
There are three residents currently hospitalized with the virus, the release stated, and there have been four deaths reported.
Fourteen of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,674 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of June 19.
