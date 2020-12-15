SALEM — Most of Oregon will greet the holiday season and New Year’s Eve as “extreme risk” locations requiring tight COVID-19 limits on gatherings, dining and activities.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday, Dec. 15, updates to county risk levels under the state’s new public health framework and more counties now fall under the highest risk category, according to a press release.
In a sign the COVID-19 pandemic is still growing in Oregon, more counties were added to the extreme risk level — Benton, Clatsop, Coos, Curry, Lincoln and Tillamook counties. In all, 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties are listed as extreme risk for COVID-19 under the new metrics released Dec. 15. That is up from 25 counties in the highest risk category two weeks ago.
“We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures,” Brown said in the release. “Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you’re sick.”
No counties fell under the high risk category and only one — Lake County — is considered moderate risk. Lake County was placed in the extreme risk category two weeks ago.
Grant and Harney counties dropped to the lower risk category, joining Wallowa, Wheeler, Sherman and Gilliam counties. Grant County was an extreme risk county two weeks ago, while Harney County was in the moderate risk category initially.
The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread — extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk — and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Counties under the extreme risk levels must limit gatherings to six people from no more than two households.
Employers are required to tell all workers who can do their jobs remotely to stay away from their offices.
All indoor dining is closed and outdoor dining is limited to 50 percent capacity with take-away meals strongly encouraged. Use of entertainment, exercise, gyms and pools, sports games and activities located indoors is prohibited. Outdoor activities are limited to 50 people.
Visitations to residents of long-term care and other congregate care facilities must be held outdoors.
Retail stores can remain open, but at 50 percent capacity. Personal services business, such as hair salons, can remain open.
Faith institutions should limit indoor gatherings to a maximum 25% capacity or 100 total (whichever is smaller), and a limit of 150 outdoors.
Risk levels will be revised next with an announcement on Dec. 29 and will cover the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 14, 2021.
