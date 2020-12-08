ECHO — The sound of more than 50 motorcycles thundered through the town of Echo on Saturday, Dec. 5, as the 17th annual Echo Toy Run departed to take donated gifts to children at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
The parade of riders left Echo with their motorcycles adorned with stuffed animals and brightly colored toys, a small line of cars trailing behind them loaded down with even more gifts.
The event, started by Al Sells 17 years ago, has taken on new meaning following Sells’ death in a motorcycle crash in 2019. Sells’ daughter, Amanda Silvani, said it was incredible to see support from the community for the event and her father’s memory even in the midst of a global pandemic.
“I was a little worried about this year,” she said. “But there was a great turnout.”
Silvani, who works in home health for Good Shepherd, said she used to work in the emergency department at the hospital and had the opportunity to see firsthand the joy the toys would bring to children spending the holidays in the hospital.
“It’s usually their worst day that they’re in the ER,” she said. “To be able to give them a toy is incredible.”
Silvani expressed her gratitude to the many people involved in carrying on the toy run in her father’s memory and the many people who donate toys each year. This year, participants filled three large hospital linen carts with toys and stuffed animals.
“I think it’s pretty incredible to see everyone’s support — that they want to help with this every year,” Silvani said.
Leading off the group of riders were Phil and Beth Spencer on their 2006 Honda VTX 1800, Phil dressed as Santa Claus with Beth riding in a sidecar beside him. The pair said they have been taking part in the ride for seven or eight years and enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community.
“It’s a real honor to be part of this — with Al Sells’ memory — and everything,” Phil Spencer said. “It’s an honor.”
For the Spencers, this year’s toy run served as more than an opportunity to bring joy to children and celebrate Sells’ memory, it served as a release from the stresses of a global pandemic and an opportunity to bring joy to an entire community.
“We’ve all had our stress and this is an excellent release for everybody,” Phil Spencer said.
Kandie Jensen, Sells’ ex-wife, said Sells would have found a way to make the toy run happen no matter the circumstances, and she commended the community for continuing through in his spirit.
“They weren’t going to let it die,” she said. “He wouldn’t have. He would have done it if he’d been the only one riding.”
Although Jensen has long had a part in collecting toys for the Echo Toy Run, she said the event was one of Sells’ greatest enjoyments and something that he took great pride in each year.
“He was always one of those people that he liked to help the kids — no matter what. He would do anything for children,” she said. “This was his pride and joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.