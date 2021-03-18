PENDLETON — One year ago, Pendleton School District band teacher Andy Cary was practicing with his students for a concert that would never take place.
“We had a rehearsal on stage and I realized this may be the concert we get, for whoever is walking by in the hall,” he said.
He was right — school in Oregon ended abruptly the next day. About two-thirds of students in the state have not set foot in a classroom since.
As teachers have worked to adapt to “comprehensive distance learning” in the year since, music classes have presented unique difficulties as teachers have had to move away from classes centered around rehearsing music together and instead focus on students sending in recordings or discussing music theory.
“It’s definitely been a challenge,” Cary said.
Cary’s wife, Emily Muller-Cary, teaches orchestra and high school choir for the district. She said they did test out the idea of students singing together over Google Classroom, but laughingly called the resulting mess of sounds “terrifying.”
The video chat technology and simple Chromebook microphones are not capable of properly blending together so many separate voices or instruments from so many places, she said. It can even be hard to get the technology to cooperate to listen to a single student live.
“It’s a lot of ‘Back up three steps. No, now I can’t hear you well enough. Now I can only hear three strings of your instrument, so turn to your left more,’” she said.
Cary-Muller said while students have missed performing and spending as much time as they used to playing or singing music in class, some have enjoyed the time they have been able to spend this year on music theory and discussing the history and culture behind the music they listen to or perform. She said she will probably keep some of those elements even after school returns to “normal.”
She said she will likely continue to offer the practice software that includes fingering charts and other help students have said they like.
“Having a platform for kids to practice on their own at home if they want to is valuable,” she said.
Hermiston School District students excited about performing
In Hermiston School District, music teachers told similar tales of trying to adapt their curriculum to the pandemic.
Stacy Cooley, who teaches choir for both Sandstone and Armand Larive middle schools, said she has tried to come up with fun ways to engage students with music. She did a unit on music in movies and had students put together their own short film with musical score and background sounds.
Later, they were asked to write a quarantine-themed parody of a famous song. In one example Cooley provided, student Abby Goller and her father Josh Goller sang “I Just Can’t Wait to be Free” to the tune of the Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to be King.”
They also watched the musical “Newsies,” and are now learning the music to it.
“This is the most excited about singing I’ve seen them so far this year,” Cooley said.
Cooley said with prior choir classes, middle school students shy about singing solos could hang back and blend their voices with the rest of their section. Now, however, everyone is expected to turn in recordings for her to listen to and give them feedback on their progress.
“When you have to sing into a camera and you’re all by yourself, that’s really hard and you’re super vulnerable,” she said.
Teachers in Hermiston have used recordings of students to splice together video “concerts” for the district’s YouTube channel. While they may look like students simply all tuned in and performed together, it actually takes hours of work to carefully sync up each student’s prerecorded part.
“It’s several hours of work,” Hermiston High School choir teacher Jordan Bemrose-Rust said. “One class video takes about 10 hours to do, and I have five choirs.”
It also takes longer for teachers to prepare their students for the concert videos. Bemrose-Rust has to record herself singing students’ parts for them, for example, so they have a frame of reference while practicing at home during the self-guided learning part of their day. They also need to have a recording of the instrumental accompaniment to practice along with, and to be able to practice harmonizing with other sections’ parts.
For HHS band teacher Sean McClanahan, working virtually with students who play a wide variety of instruments means a careful setup in his classroom where instruments ring the desk where his camera is set up, making it easy to grab whatever instrument he needs.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to a time when I can sit down and make music with the kids again,” he said.
Heading back to the classroom
When sixth through 12th grade students return to the classroom over the next few weeks, McClanahan said Hermiston School District has been studying best practices recommended by large studies on safely practicing music amid COVID-19. Like other classes, band and choir students will only meet with half the group at a time and will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Special measures for music classes will range from using bell covers on instruments to wearing special “singing masks” for choir students.
Pendleton School District will take those same precautions, Cary said.
He said he worries students will feel even more intimidated when singing or playing with half-sized classes spaced far apart. Making video recordings may have felt like a lot of exposure, he said, but students knew only he would listen to them and as a longtime teacher he’s already seen “the good, the bad and the ugly” so many times he won’t judge.
“Now they’ll have an audience they didn’t have before,” he said.
Still, all music teachers interviewed said they were excited to at least get to see their students in person again and start moving back toward a more typical school experience.
“This hasn’t been a vacation for any teacher,” Cary said.
