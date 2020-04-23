Neighbors harmonize across street

PENDLETON — Andy Cary and Emily Muller-Cary have music in their souls.
Andy directs the high school and middle school band. Emily leads the orchestra and choir and teaches strings to grades four to 12. They sing together in Whisky for Breakfast, the Equinox Jazz quartet and an Irish band called Lucky Charms. Jazz, bluegrass, classical, folk, it doesn’t matter. Between the two of them, they play an impressively long list of instruments.
So it should surprise no one that they stepped out of their North Hill home one night several weeks ago and started singing to their neighborhood.
During the pandemic, videos show people from around the world making noise and singing together from balconies and rooftops. Emily’s parents had seen a news story about people around the world singing and making noise from balconies and rooftops as expressions of affection for frontline workers and suggested starting their own version of the tribute. The couple didn’t need much arm twisting. After convincing across-the-street neighbors to join in, the couple hasn’t missed many nights. Other neighbors sometimes sing along.
On Monday evening, Cary and Muller-Cary stationed themselves at the end of their driveway. Terry and Sandy Mayberry stood at the opposite curb.
“They stay on their side of the street and we stay on ours,” Sandy Mayberry said.
Cary strummed his acoustic guitar. The four launched into “Rough and Rocky,” which somehow seemed relevant to this current surreal time.
“Don’t this road look rough and rocky,” they sang. “Don’t that sea look wide and deep.”
As the last note faded a few minutes later, a neighbor listening from her deck applauded, joined by another standing on her driveway. The setting sun glowed off the rooftops. The neighbors laughed and chatted before easing into an old Southern gospel song called “Farther Along.”
“Farther along we’ll know all about it
“Farther along we’ll understand why
“Cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine
“We’ll understand it all by and by.”
Muller-Cary grew up in the house on the corner of Northwest 11th and Horn, moved away and later bought it back. But as a little girl, she often sang with Sandy Mayberry on this block and in the community. As adults, they sometimes sang together at weekly bluegrass jam sessions at the Great Pacific Coffee & Wine Co.
Now they are singing together again each night in the neighborhood. The singing attracts people from outside the block.
“Some of our neighbors time their daily walks for this,” Cary said.
The sessions give the neighbors a chance to connect.
“It’s a chance to see everyone every day,” Muller-Cary said. “Our neighbors are on the senior side. They’re especially uncomfortable going out, as they should be. We make sure everyone is still feeling good and that everyone knows we’re here for each other.”
Sandy Mayberry said she looks forward to the daily gatherings. They somehow make her feel closer to their son Michael, who lives in New York City, where he participates in a similar nightly tribute to frontline health workers.
“I think of all those medical people who are out there giving their lives,” she said. “I feel good doing a little bit to thank them.”
The singers launched into their concluding song of the evening, a spirited rendition of “You Are My Sunshine.” The songs differ each time, they said, except this one. This is a favorite — they sing it almost every night. The last chord from Cary’s guitar floated off into the evening breeze. They traded some final banter and went back inside.
Until tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.