You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece

Neighbors make noise during nightly ritual

  • 0

PENDLETON — At 6:58 p.m., the cul-de-sac at the top of Northwest Third Street was quiet. The sun sank in the sky and another day of self-isolation because of COVID-19 was about to fade into night.

Suddenly, doors started opening.

Neighbors stepped out onto driveways and decks. In their hands they carried noisemakers. Pots and pan lids. Cowbells. Strings of Christmas bells. Party whistles.

At the stroke of 7 on this Thursday night came a joyful explosion of noise that was brief, but cacophonous. The banging and whooping and hollering lasted about 90 seconds.

Cheryl and Howard Headley had walked from down the street to the cul-de-sac where Cheryl clashed two pot lids like cymbals and Howard blew a party horn. Jerry and Carol Redfield stood together on their driveway, Carol banging pan lids and Jerry ringing a little cowbell that once hung on his Harley. On the next driveway over, Colleen Van Cleave shook a string of bells.

Daniel and Heather Anderson and their two daughters, Olivia and Roxana, stood in the middle of the middle of the cul-de-sac and added to the din.

The neighbors began this nightly ritual about two weeks ago and gradually people from houses farther up the hill joined in from their decks, helping to raise the decibels. Dale and Amy Freeman and their extended family usually participate from their deck and sometimes walking down to the cul-de-sac from their Fourth Street home.

Such evening cheer sessions grew popular in northern Italy in early March as a way to thank exhausted medical workers there who were tending COVID-19 patients. The idea spread to other countries.

When Carolyn Featherston suggested the idea to her neighbors a few weeks ago, they liked it. On Thursday, Featherston pulled into her driveway, back from a birdwatching expedition just as the session got underway. She jumped out carrying a 100-year-old school bell that once belonged to her father and started ringing.

“I wanted to honor all the nurses and other medical professionals and first responders,” she said of her desire to start the nightly sessions. “Those are the people who keep us going.”

The sessions are also something of an emotional release from being cooped up for much of the day and they allow neighbors to check up on each other from a safe distance.

“It has brought our neighborhood closer together,” Featherston said. “It’s easy to feel isolated. This is a silver lining. We’ve become more connected as a neighborhood.”

Van Cleave leaned on her cane and smiled at her neighbors’ camaraderie.

“This is a way to make sure everyone is OK,” she said.

A few minutes later, they retreated back into their homes. They would see each other again 24 hours later, same time, same place.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.