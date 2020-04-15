New cases brings COVID-19 total to 18

UMATILLA COUNTY — A Umatilla County resident has been hospitalized as the county’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
According to a Umatilla County Public Health press release, the two latest people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had no connections to previous cases. One of the patients requires a hospital stay while the other is recovering from home in self-isolation. There are still no reported deaths from coronavirus in Umatilla County.
The latest announcement also brought a silver lining: The number of recovered patients grew from five on Monday to eight, with 10 cases still considered active.
As the number of cases continues to trickle upward, the county has begun to release more data.
While the health department still isn’t attaching demographic data like age range and city of residence to individual cases, the county has released a map that shows where some of the cases are concentrated.
While the county won’t reveal the location of COVID-19 cases if the communities have experienced four cases or less, the map shows that the Hermiston and Umatilla areas have five to nine cases each. The map was first published Tuesday and is updated only once per week.
Umatilla County’s 18 positive cases come from a total of 427 tests.
