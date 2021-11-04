PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health in the span of two days reported nine more residents died from COVID-19.

The health department announced the deaths Thursday, Nov. 4, and Friday, Nov. 5. The nine fatalities increase the county’s pandemic death toll to 164.

The health department reported 11 COVID-19 deaths this week alone. The victims include a 28-year-old and a 36-year-old, the health department reported.

According to Umatilla County Public Health, the nine deaths are:

• A 56-year-old woman who tested positive July 21 and died Oct. 10 at Legacy Good Samaritan, Portland. She was the county’s 156th victim of the disease.

• A 70-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 19 and died Aug. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland. He was the county’s 157th victim of the disease.

• A 78-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 26 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 158th victim of the disease.

• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 27 at Guardian Angels, Hermiston. She was the county’s 159th victim of the disease.

• An 89-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 11 and died Oct. 29 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston. She was the county’s 160th victim of the disease.

• A 54-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Sept. 20 at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Portland. She was the county's 161st victim of the disease.

• A 36-year-old man who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Hospital, Beaverton. He was the county's 162nd victim of the disease.

• A 79-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 6 and died Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent • Hospital, Beaverton. He was the county's 163rd victim of the disease.

• An 85-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Oct. 29 at CHI Franciscan Health, Tacoma. He was the county's 164th victim of the disease.

Umatilla County Public Health on Nov. 4 and 5 also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of cases to 14,819 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.