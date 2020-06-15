UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 15, bringing the county’s total up to 172 confirmed cases.
The county also has 11 presumptive cases, defined as someone who is showing symptoms after contact with a confirmed case but has not been confirmed by testing.
According to a news release, 132 cases have recovered, 47 confirmed and presumptive cases are still active, three residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and a total of four county residents have died from the virus. A total of 2,402 tests of Umatilla County residents have been conducted.
Morrow County also announced four new confirmed cases on Monday, bringing that county’s total to 18, 12 of which have recovered. The others are isolating at home.
Union County reported a surge in numbers Monday after the county’s public health department tested 365 residents over the weekend. According to a news release from the county, 99 tests from the weekend’s clinic have come back positive so far, bringing the county’s total to 123 confirmed cases.
“Many of the recent positive cases are touching various areas of our community and are not confined to one location,” said Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for Center for Human Development. “We understand that our community is deeply concerned and we want to assure them we have prepared for the possibility of outbreaks happening and are working closely with the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Union County Emergency Management, and other local partners to protect the health and safety of our community.”
All three counties have contact tracers who are working with COVID-19 patients to trace who may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people to warn them.
On June 15, the Oregon Health Authority reported there had been 5,820 cases and 180 deaths from COVID-19 statewide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 2 million cases and 115,644 deaths in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.