Number of COVID-19 cases pushes past 20

UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced four more cases of the coronavirus Thursday, raising the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to 22.
According to a health department press release, one of the patients was in close contact with a previously confirmed COVID-19 case and two of the patients live together.
While three of the people with COVID-19 are recovering from home in self-isolation, one of the patients has been hospitalized. That person is the only one hospitalized with coronavirus in the county after another case announced on Wednesday was sent home to finish their recovery at home.
Nine people who previously contracted COVID-19 are now considered recovered while the rest are still actively sick.
As of Thursday, 450 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county, which produced 22 positives.
Like previous announcements, the health department isn’t including demographic information like age range, gender or city of residence with individual case announcements.
Umatilla County did release a map that showed the Hermiston and Umatilla areas each had 5-9 cases, but the map doesn’t highlight communities that have had four cases or less and it won’t be updated again until Tuesday.
