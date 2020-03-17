PENDLETON — The Northwest Athletic Conference on Tuesday made the decision to cancel all spring sports and NWAC competitions.
Recent announcements by President Trump, Washington governor Jay Inslee, and Oregon governor Kate Brown, and discussions with member schools led to the decision.
The spring NWAC sports include baseball, softball, and men's and women's golf, tennis and track.
Blue Mountain Community College's baseball and softball programs were affected. All athletic practices and meetings also have been canceled.
“While we expected this day to come, the news is no less devastating to our student-athletes, coaches and fans,” BMCC Director of Athletics Dawn DiFuria McClendon said in a news release. “Despite these cancellations, our coaches, Timberwolf athletic staff, and BMCC will work with students to stay connected, engaged and informed as we navigate through these challenges.”
Scholarships and other grant aid for baseball and softball student-athletes at BMCC will be honored for the remainder of the year.
Practice for rodeo teams remains canceled for the remainder of March, but a decision from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) has yet to come regarding the remainder of spring rodeo competition. BMCC is scheduled to host a Northwest Region rodeo April 24-26 in Hermiston.
The NWAC believes that to be consistent with efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19 that face-to-face recruiting and bringing recruits on campus should stop until April 25. It is permissible to email, phone or text during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.