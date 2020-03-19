ODF offices offering public services by appointment only starting Monday

SALEM — In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon and protect employees and the public, the Oregon Department of Forestry will be changing the way it provides services at its main office in Salem and field offices, including its offices in Pendleton, statewide starting Monday, according to a press release from the forestry department.
Offices will remain open and can be reached by phone during regular business hours, but in-person interactions between staff and the public will be by appointment only.
"ODF is committed to providing important services to Oregonians while reducing the risk of exposure for customers and employees," the release stated. "Because many ODF offices are not configured in a manner to allow for social distancing, this approach will help mitigate that risk without substantively affecting service delivery. We appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to continue providing important services during this unprecedented disruption to daily life."
Some services, such as filing notifications through the Forest Activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, can be completed online by visiting www.oregon.gov/odf and clicking “E-Notification.” For services that require interaction with an ODF office, staff will try to help by phone. If in-person discussion or assistance is necessary, call the Pendleton office at 541-276-3491to schedule an appointment.
