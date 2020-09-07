UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County over the three-day Labor Day weekend, according to a trio of press releases.
While normally publishing a report of new cases from the weekend each Monday, the Umatilla County Public Health Department didn’t provide a report on Monday, Sept. 7, due to the holiday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 new cases in the county on Saturday, Sept. 5, another 14 on Sunday, Sept. 6, and finally five new cases on Sept. 7. The five new cases reported Sept. 7 are the fewest new cases the state has reported in the county since four were reported on July 29 (The Oregon Health Authority and Umatilla County Public Health often report different daily numbers due to differences in the county data available when the state compiles its daily reports).
There are 2,785 total cases of the virus in Umatilla County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has reported 39 deaths of residents who have tested positive for the virus, and no additional deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Sept. 4, Umatilla County Public Health had reported that seven residents were hospitalized with the virus.
