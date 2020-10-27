UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in Umatilla and Morrow counties on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to a press release.
The death from Umatilla County is the 45th reported since the start of the pandemic. According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department, the resident was 62-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Oct. 4 and then died Oct. 21 while at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
The death from Morrow County is the seventh reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The resident was a 52-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Oct. 24 while at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland.
There have been 664 people who have died after testing positive for the virus in Oregon.
For Umatilla County, the Oregon Health authority also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 27. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus, according to the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
