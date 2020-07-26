OHSU seeks Umatilla County residents for COVID-19 study

PORTLAND — The leaders of an Oregon Health and Science University study on COVID-19 think Umatilla County could be a key to unlocking better data about the state’s share of the pandemic.
Entitled The Key to Oregon, the OHSU study has the goal of signing up to 100,000 volunteers from across the state to participate in the research.
The study’s leaders want the study to include 4,200 Umatilla County residents, but after issuing invitations, the team has only managed to sign up 120 participants. Statewide, OHSU has reached less than 10% of its participant goal.
That’s why OHSU and its partners are stepping up their recruiting effort with an emphasis on bringing people of color into the fold.
According to David Bangsberg, the dean of the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, the study will be used by the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to inform policy decisions like closing down businesses and schools.
“We want to make sure the governor and OHA have the information they need to control transmission, so we can move forward for a healthier, more equitable Oregon,” he said in a July 22 interview.
As a part of the study, OHSU is asking participants to record their temperature and note their health condition on a daily basis and send the results back to the university for up to a year. Participants experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be sent a free test, although OHSU will also randomly select participants for tests regardless of their symptoms. Those that test positive for the virus will be informed by OHA and go through the standard contact tracing procedures.
Currently, the best picture Umatilla County residents have of COVID-19 today is through testing data shared by OHA and Umatilla County Public Health. Most days, these agencies share how many people have tested positive for the virus, in addition to people who have yet to test positive but are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Bangsberg said the goal of The Key to Oregon is to detect virus outbreaks much earlier in the process.
“Usually people are tested when they’re feeling ill, which is fairly late in the course of their disease,” he said. “They’ve probably had COVID for some period of time and may have transmitted it to other family members or other people in the community.”
People in the study who test positive for the novel coronavirus won’t have to go through as many barriers to obtain a test, Bangsberg said, and they can take earlier measures to ensure they don’t spread it to people in their personal life.
Given that people infected with COVID-19 can carry it for an extended period of time without feeling symptoms, Bangsberg said the random testing will also help the state identify asymptomatic carriers, another key to slowing the spread.
Umatilla County’s COVID-19 situation has started to generate attention outside the region as its case rate spikes, with the county averaging more cases per 100,000 people than the Portland metro area.
This is the second university study to target Umatilla County, with Oregon State University’s TRACE program doing door-to-door tests in the Hermiston area. Although the studies are expected to be complementary, OHSU spokeswoman Franny White said The Key to Oregon is completely different study that’s casting a wider net.
Neither OHA nor Umatilla County Public Health is publishing racial or ethnic demographic data, but there are more cases in areas with specific Latino populations. After an extended period with no reported cases, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is now reporting 57 cases on the reservation.
Tyler TerMeer, the CEO of the Cascade AIDS Project and Prism Health, is a part of the study’s effort to reach out to Oregon’s communities of color.
TerMeer said he understood why people of color are skeptical and distrustful of health care institutions.
“We are recognizing that historically, systems of racism and colonialism have shaped the way that science and research worked,” TerMeer said.
The study wants to include Latinos, American Indians and other communities of color in Umatilla County, and TerMeer said recruitment could include collaboration with local organizations that have already established trust in those communities.
The results of The Key to Oregon will be updated and used throughout the study’s length, and Bangsberg said the results will eventually be released publicly through OHA.
