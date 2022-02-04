UMATILLA COUNTY — Numbers of reported COVID-19 cases are dropping in Umatilla County, at least for now.
Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said Monday, Jan. 31, the county saw about 500 fewer cases of the virus than the week before.
The sharp decrease more or less matches the rapid uptick of cases during this omicron variant surge, Fiumara said.
“But one week does not make a trend,” he cautioned.
Hospitalization numbers and death tolls lag behind case upticks and drop offs, Fiumara said, noting Jan. 31 the two hospitals in Umatilla County had a combined total of 19 COVID-19-positive patients, eight of those in intensive care beds and two on ventilators.
Gathering county-specific vaccination data is difficult, especially given that more than 9,000 vaccine doses have been administered to Umatilla County residents outside of Oregon, Fiumara said.
His best guess is 70% of the county of more than 81,000 people has some level of vaccination, be it from infection or partial and full vaccine series.
The county administered 654 vaccinations the last week in January.
“I am really hopeful, pending some new variant, that we can go from pandemic to endemic,” Fiumara said.
